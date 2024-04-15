CSS Clicker

Upgrades Store
Performance
Other Settings
Questions I think people are gonna be asking frequently
How do I save progress?
You can't, sorry >w<.
Do not close or refresh the tab, or you'll have to start from the beginning.
I refreshed the page and now things seem weird?
Firefox stores the state of input elements, you can press ctrl+shift+r to refresh without this behaviour.
How can I share my website?
Take a screenshot and send it my way on mastodon, twitter, or bsky.
Or send me an e-mail at lyra.horse+css [at] gmail.com.
You can also press ctrl+p to save a high-quality PDF of it!
Don't forget to enable "Background graphics" in print settings if you do that.
Does this game really not use any JavaScript?
Mhm! Go ahead, turn off JavaScript in the site settings and see for yourself.
Huh... it really does work with JavaScript disabled.
Told you so! ^_^
Wait, how do you know I have JS disabled?
the scripting media query lol
Does this game work on mobile?
Surprisingly, yes!I mean, you're playing it on mobile as we speak. It's definitely a game intended for desktop browsers, and I wouldn't recommend playing on mobile, but I've added a few tweaks to make it playable on Android phones running Chrome or Firefox. I have not been able to test it on Safari (neither desktop nor mobile), so ymmw there.
Why build a game in CSS?
It's a fun technical challenge!
I first got into making CSS crimes through Cohost. It was a social media platform that allowed limited HTML and inline CSS in its posts, and people made some amazing stuff with it. I even made a video about that! But the projects I made there were still very much just fun toys and tech demos. I wanted to make something in CSS that felt like a fully featured game, and this project is me doing that.
Also, I hate it when people insist that HTML/CSS aren't programming languages as it's often done to downvalue certain groups of people. There is nuance to this, maybe I'll write a blogpost about it some day.
I want to make my own website for real now, can I take ideas/assets from here?
Yes.
CSS Clicker
by rebane2001
CSS Clicker is an idle game themed around making websites.
Your goal is to make your own website and level it up by buying all sorts of upgrades for your site in the pursuit of becoming the most famous website on the interwebs.
This game was written entirely in HTML/CSS and uses no javascript or server-side code. No, seriously, you can disable JavaScript in your browser and the game remains fully functional.
Most of the code in this project was handwritten (no preprocessors), so the source code can be seen by just right clicking the page and clicking "view source". This also means you can ctrl+s save this site offline. The source code is also available on GitHub, should you prefer to look at it there.
This site was developed on Chrome versions 134-136 and Firefox version 136. It should work pretty well in those browsers. Other browsers may encounter weird issues, sorry.
Credits
Intro music is Femtanyl - MIX. 02 - BOTHERED!.
Cursors, GIFs, and 88x31 badges from various sources, mostly The 88x31 GIF Collection for the latter.
Original oneko art from oneko (converted to animated GIFs).
Playtested by Mike Klubnika.
Background photos by me ^^.
Thank you to all the cohost CSS crimes people (especially Blackle Mori) for inspiring me and getting me into writing my own CSS crimes! <3