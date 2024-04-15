1
Click here

You can start earning views by refreshing your own website.

Check out what you bought

When you buy upgrades, you also unlock new customization options.
Check these tabs to use them on your site.

You've unlocked badges!

Add them to your site here.

Design systems unlocked!

You can use design systems to completely overhaul your site, check it out here.

Playing on mobilea small screen?

The screen can get a little cramped, so use the collapse button if necessary.

My Cool Website

Make it your own

The site is yours to customize, add your own text and make it feel like you.
I'd love to see what you come up with!

work in progress (click to edit text)

About

I am a cool person, hi!

Untitled Section

from the emptiness, something new

copyright is no

Blog

Guestbook

my final message goodbye

am i late to the party

i wish i had skills like you...

best viewed in netscape navigator

omg this site reminds me of internet explorer 6

I love your site so much!

fuck you

nya ;3

Hello! boss! I have a memecoin project , can we cooperate?

meoww

why does this site use so much javascript

meow

the little kitty is soo cute!

Hi, are you interested in selling your domain?

The blog is pretty informative.

rebane2001 was here

i love ur writing!!

among us

THIS SITE IS SO COOL

i love your taste of music!

pro tip: press ctrl+p

add me on planetminecraft

More sites should have guestbooks

Could you add my button to yr site too 🥺

This is the coolest website of all time!!

first!!

Contact

E-mail: ...

Skype: ...

Google Plus: ...

Cohost: ...

MySpace: ...

Share the site with your friends:

CSS Clicker

Upgrades Store

Performance

Other Settings

Questions I think people are gonna be asking frequently


How do I save progress?

You can't, sorry >w<.
Do not close or refresh the tab, or you'll have to start from the beginning.

I refreshed the page and now things seem weird?

Firefox stores the state of input elements, you can press ctrl+shift+r to refresh without this behaviour.

How can I share my website?

Take a screenshot and send it my way on mastodon, twitter, or bsky.
Or send me an e-mail at lyra.horse+css [at] gmail.com.

You can also press ctrl+p to save a high-quality PDF of it!
Don't forget to enable "Background graphics" in print settings if you do that.

Does this game really not use any JavaScript?

Mhm! Go ahead, turn off JavaScript in the site settings and see for yourself.

Huh... it really does work with JavaScript disabled.

Told you so! ^_^

Wait, how do you know I have JS disabled?

the scripting media query lol

Does this game work on mobile?

Surprisingly, yes!I mean, you're playing it on mobile as we speak. It's definitely a game intended for desktop browsers, and I wouldn't recommend playing on mobile, but I've added a few tweaks to make it playable on Android phones running Chrome or Firefox. I have not been able to test it on Safari (neither desktop nor mobile), so ymmw there.

Why build a game in CSS?

It's a fun technical challenge!

I first got into making CSS crimes through Cohost. It was a social media platform that allowed limited HTML and inline CSS in its posts, and people made some amazing stuff with it. I even made a video about that! But the projects I made there were still very much just fun toys and tech demos. I wanted to make something in CSS that felt like a fully featured game, and this project is me doing that.

Also, I hate it when people insist that HTML/CSS aren't programming languages as it's often done to downvalue certain groups of people. There is nuance to this, maybe I'll write a blogpost about it some day.

I want to make my own website for real now, can I take ideas/assets from here?

Yes.

CSS Clicker

by rebane2001

CSS Clicker is an idle game themed around making websites.

Your goal is to make your own website and level it up by buying all sorts of upgrades for your site in the pursuit of becoming the most famous website on the interwebs.

This game was written entirely in HTML/CSS and uses no javascript or server-side code. No, seriously, you can disable JavaScript in your browser and the game remains fully functional.

Most of the code in this project was handwritten (no preprocessors), so the source code can be seen by just right clicking the page and clicking "view source". This also means you can ctrl+s save this site offline. The source code is also available on GitHub, should you prefer to look at it there.

This site was developed on Chrome versions 134-136 and Firefox version 136. It should work pretty well in those browsers. Other browsers may encounter weird issues, sorry.

Credits

Intro music is Femtanyl - MIX. 02 - BOTHERED!.

Cursors, GIFs, and 88x31 badges from various sources, mostly The 88x31 GIF Collection for the latter.

Original oneko art from oneko (converted to animated GIFs).

Playtested by Mike Klubnika.

Background photos by me ^^.

Thank you to all the cohost CSS crimes people (especially Blackle Mori) for inspiring me and getting me into writing my own CSS crimes! <3

views on your website

Design systems

You will unlock more of these later.

Page Elements

Theme color

Accent color

Website design

Custom cursors

Pick a cursor to use for your website.

88x31 badges

Click on the badges to toggle them.

Speedrun timers

(100% not reached)

The end?

You've bought the final endgame upgrade - Geocities - and thus the clicker part of the game is sort of over now. But fear not, for this upgrade gives you a lot of awesome customization options to play around with, check them out in the tab and make your website your own.

Proud of what you've made? Please do share your works of art, and tag me so I can see them too: @rebane2001@infosec.exchange, @rebane2001, or @rebane2001.bsky.social.

You can also press ctrl+p to save a high-quality PDF of your website! (don't forget to enable "Background graphics" in print settings)

Ready to say goodbye?

If you're 100% sure you're done with everything in the game and want an ending, .
Your progress will be lost.

Are you sure?

https://lyra.horse/css-clicker/

MUSIC
1. 0d13stnks - 7r4n5r16750pu5 2. 3kliksphilip - Atomic Amnesia 3. acloudyskye - Climb 4. aekasora - helpless as a kitten 5. Black Dresses - CREEP U 6. Boards of Canada - Gyroscope 7. Cats Millionaire - Dragons Aren't Supposed 2 B Cute Right 8. Cherax Destructor - Cupcake (atwrmx) 9. Eccentrifuge - Canvas (j'aurai mes couleurs) 10. Flume - The Difference (Feat. Toro y Moi) 11. galen tipton - underwater fireflies 12. HOME - New Machines 13. Jack Stauber - Safe Socks 14. Karnaboy - Alone 15. laura les - darkest part of day 16. Le Soldat Pony - Molded From Clay 17. Lena Raine - Quiet and Falling 18. Lone - New Colour 19. Magicked - Someday Both of Us'll Meet 20. Mike Klubnika - Bump 9 21. Mom - Needle Mountain 22. Northnan - KK Cruisin' 23. osno1 - mr brightside (osno1 remix) 24. purity：⫽filter - ESSENCE_SHIFT 25. Radiarc - I Know 26. RAP BOY - RAP BOY 27. Red Vox - Telephone 28. S3RL - Little Kandi Raver 2012 29. SCRATON - Tip of the Iceberg 30. Sevish - We Can't Be Blamed 31. SoGreatandPowerful - A Beautiful Heart 32. Sound Bandit - DUMBLEDORE 33. user-177606669 - she a killer dat girl 34. Vylet Pony - the yak song 35. Yaeji - After That
If you're seeing this screen, then either you're on mobile or there was a problem loading the page or starting the intro animation.

Tap this screen to bypass it.

Refresh the page if you're on desktop or didn't click/tap to start the intro yet. TODO: try setting focus attribute on a random element hopefully it'll fix mobile refresh
CSS Clicker
#css-logo { font-family: system-ui; font-size: 96px; font-weight: 900; background: rebeccapurple; border-radius: 0 32px 32px; text-align: right; align-content: end; &::after { content: "CSS"; margin-right: 20px; color: #FFF; } }
#js-logo { font-family: system-ui; font-size: 100px; font-weight: 900; background: #F0DB4F linear-gradient(-45deg, #0000 45%, #E55 45%, #E55 55%, #0000 55%); text-align: right; align-content: end; &::after { content: "JS"; margin-right: 21px; color: #323330; } }
rebane presents
a no-js game
an incremental game by rebane2001
music: Femtanyl - MIX. 02 - BOTHERED!

Welcome to CSS Clicker!

CSS Clicker is an incremental game themed around making websites.

Your goal is to build a website and level it up by buying all sorts of upgrades for your site
in the pursuit of becoming the most famous website on the interwebs.

Why is it called CSS Clicker?

This entire game is written in HTML and CSS. No JavaScript or server-side code is used :).
It's a "fuck you" to people claiming HTML/CSS aren't programming languages.

{ Click to start }

(plays with audio)