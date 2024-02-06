100%

7:56

Monday, June 10

:c

This experience uses pop-up windows so it is not compatible with mobile devices.

You can watch a video version of this on YouTube by sliding below or you can tap here to bypass this screen.

slide to watch

Antonymph

lyra.horse

This is a fun audiovisual experience that makes use of
many of your web browser's interesting features.

It's set to Vylet Pony's Antonymph song and lasts for 4 minutes.
It's also viewable as a video, should you prefer that.

Works the best on Chrome, but I've made sure it's
   somewhat functional on Firefox and Safari too.(?)

It is recommended to use a 1080p screen with 100% scaling,
although the MacBook's 1680x1050 resolution works too.

Your current display is [...]
Click here to toggle a visualization.

Toggle useless but fun info.

⚠️ PLEASE NOTE ⚠️

This experience contains flashing and intense visuals.
This experience may cause freezes/crashes on slower computers.

Avoid using your mouse/keyboard during the experience,
otherwise visuals and window order may break.

🦄 SETTINGS 🦄

Music volume 


 Allow lyrics in URL (looks cool, but spams browser history)
 Accept tracking cookies (there are none so you can't accept)


Let's go!
I guess I can make text scroll now 💖 What do you think of that?

The end!

Thank you for checking out this experience, I hope it was fun!
Feel free to leave a comment under the YouTube video.

Achievements

return