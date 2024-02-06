This experience uses pop-up windows so it is not compatible with mobile devices. You can watch a video version of this on YouTube by sliding below or you can tap here to bypass this screen.

Antonymph

lyra.horse

This is a fun audiovisual experience that makes use of many of your web browser's interesting features. It's set to Vylet Pony's Antonymph song and lasts for 4 minutes . It's also viewable as a video, should you prefer that. Works the best on Chrome, but I've made sure it's somewhat functional on Firefox and Safari too.( ? ) It is recommended to use a 1080p screen with 100% scaling, although the MacBook's 1680x1050 resolution works too. Your current display is [...] Click here to toggle a visualization.

Toggle useless but fun info. PLEASE NOTE ⚠️ This experience contains flashing and intense visuals. This experience may cause freezes/crashes on slower computers. Avoid using your mouse/keyboard during the experience, otherwise visuals and window order may break. (unless you're looking for secrets) 🦄 SETTINGS 🦄 Music volume Limit frame rate (use if it's laggy): no limit 60/75fps 30fps Limit window animations (automatically set): no limit on 2s on 3s on 4s Limiting frame rate and window animations at the same time is not

recommended even on slow computers, do this only if it's really laggy. Allow lyrics in URL (looks cool, but spams browser history) Accept tracking cookies (there are none so you can't accept) 🔓 Start the experience from: Beginning (don't skip) Verse Ⅰ Chorus Ⅰ Verse Ⅱ Crazy Frog NotITG Verse Ⅲ Chorus Ⅱ 🔓 Text-to-Speech: Vylet Pony (original, no TTS) Karaoke (instrumental, no vocals) 🔓 Custom speed (also changes pitch) View achievements Let's go!

I guess I can make text scroll now 💖 What do you think of that?